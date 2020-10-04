Sections
Ambernath man accuses wife of spoiling son, strangles her

A man allegedly murdered his wife in Ambernath on Friday night, accusing her of spoiling their 19-year-old son by fulfilling all his wishes. The husband strangled her and later...

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 00:16 IST

By Hindustan Times,

A man allegedly murdered his wife in Ambernath on Friday night, accusing her of spoiling their 19-year-old son by fulfilling all his wishes. The husband strangled her and later went to Shivajinagar police station to confess the crime.

The accused, Kails Atikire, 45, and his wife Pooja, 44, are residents of Shivajinagar, Ambernath. The couple has a 19-year-old son, who is allegedly a drug addict. The son was in a rehabilitation centre for the last few months and returned home recently. Atikire had constant fights with his wife over showing extra concern towards their son and providing him money even though the couple was cash-strapped.

An officer from Shivajinagar police station said, “On Friday night, Atikire came to the police station and narrated that he killed his wife by strangling her as he got angry on her for giving money unnecessarily to their son. We went to the spot, found the wife’s body and arrested the accused under IPC 302.”

