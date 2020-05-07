Andheri village sets trend in civic discipline

At a time when people in the city continue to flout social distancing and hygiene rules, a gaothan in Andheri (East) has become an example of civic discipline.

Not only are the residents of Sahar village ensuring that they maintain social distancing, residents have also managed to raise close to ₹1 lakh in the last week to install three sanitisation walkways to help maintain cleanliness, especially in crowded areas.

“We first saw a similar installation in a neighbouring area and we were informed that the local corporator helped set it up. We realised that we need something similar in our area as well because we are a large community and we wanted to make sure everyone is safe,” said 32-year-old Francis Fernandes, a resident. He and his friends contributed money to set up the first sanitisation walkway in their neighbourhood. Within a day, they were discussing the need for similar installations around the village.

“We zeroed in on areas that witness maximum crowd, mostly to buy food and other essentials. The fish market attracts large crowds, so a local group of sports enthusiasts, called Glory Boyz, agreed to raise funds for the second installation,” said 29-year-old Maneesh Nair, a local who helped set up the sanitisation walkway. A third and similar set-up was placed near a milk booth, for which the locals raised funds and are maintaining the same. Zeist Interactive Solutions along with Experiatech helped the residents set up the sanitisation walkways.

While there is no guarantee that the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, can be destroyed through the sanitisation walkway, locals feel it’s presence highlights the need for better sanitation in the area. “Many locals saw the entryway being set up and were sharing ideas of how a similar but smaller version can be placed outside homes. The idea is to ensure that everyone understands the need for better sanitisation,” said Fernandes. At present, the locals are collecting money to set up another walkway outside the local vegetable market.