Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Animal Welfare Board ask states to report on animals stranded in circuses during lockdown

Animal Welfare Board ask states to report on animals stranded in circuses during lockdown

The Animal Welfare Board India (AWBI) – a central government advisory body - has asked all states to submit a report after an animal welfare group People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)...

Updated: May 27, 2020 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Animal Welfare Board India (AWBI) – a central government advisory body - has asked all states to submit a report after an animal welfare group People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) highlighted the plight of stranded animals in circuses across India during the Covid-19 pandemic. States need to identify circuses in each district, inspect how animals are doing, check, housing conditions, and feeding practices and submit a report of each circus to the board.HTC

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SC seeks Centre’s response on free Covid treatment in private hospitals
May 27, 2020 20:29 IST
No new Covid-19 case in Chandigarh after 10 days
May 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Traffic cop loses leg after dumper rams into him, drags him on EEH
May 27, 2020 20:24 IST
Brazil’s Marcos Troyjo is NDB’s new President, India’s Anil Kishora is VP
May 27, 2020 20:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.