Another city constable succumbs to Covid-19; toll 32

A 56-year-old policeman from the intelligence wing of the Mumbai Police died of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the toll in the city police force to 32.

The head constable posted in the special branch-1 was undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital, where he succumbed to the disease around 7am on Saturday.

Sunil Kolhe, additional commissioner of police (special branch-1), said the constable had been staying at home as he was exempted from duty in view of this age.

“On June 3 he tested positive and was admitted to Bombay Hospital the next day. He had undergone a bypass surgery in the past and was also diabetic,” said Kolhe.

The deceased was living with his mother, wife, two sons and a daughter in police colony, Crawford Market. It is not clear how he contracted the virus. His close contacts have been home quarantined.

So far, 2,395 policemen from the city police force have tested positive for Covid-19, of whom 1,667 have recovered completely while the rest are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and Covid care centres.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra state police reported 140 new cases and two deaths among its personnel in the last 48 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the force to 3,960 and death toll to 47.

Six crime branch cops test positive

Six police personnel attached with the unit 9 of the Mumbai Police’s crime branch tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday evening. They were tested after a 40-year-old constable tested positive on June 17, following which 11 police personnel including senior inspector Mahesh Desai were home quarantined.

On June 18, tests were conducted on an assistant police inspector (API) and five constables and their reports on June 19 revealed that they are positive. The API is admitted in Saifee Hospital in Charni Road while the five constables are admitted in Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

Police station in-charge infected

Senior inspector of a police station in eastern region police has tested positive for Covid-19. Shashi Meena, DCP, zone 6, confirmed the development and said, “He was not well since a week and was on medical leave.”

The officer decided to go for testing on June 18 after showing symptoms such as fever and cough. After his report stated he was positive, he was admitted to SevenHills Hospital in Andheri (East).

Around a week ago, five thieves arrested by officers of police station had tested positive. Following this, around nine staffers were home quarantined and a sub-inspector tested positive.

Use video conferencing apps cautiously: Cyber police

State cyber police on Saturday alerted netizens of some malware on internet which is targetting people by disguising as a video conferencing app named Zoom. A statement released by the special inspector general (Cyber police) stated cyber criminals through the fake Zoom app are targeting those who are using this app for office meetings while working from home. “The malware or the fake app can record the meeting details, capture vital information and can also take remote access/control of your device/computer systems. It is recommended that the users must download the app from authentic and credible platforms,” the statement read.

