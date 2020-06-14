Another IPS officer tests positive in Mumbai

Another Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Mumbai Police tested positive for Covid-19. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officer is suspected to have been infected by the virus through his office staff. Since the senior officer has mild symptoms, he has been asked to home quarantine.

Joint commissioner of police (administration) Naval Bajaj confirmed the development and said that it is not yet clear how the officer contracted the virus.

The DCP-rank officer had slum pockets and also one of the biggest Covid care centres of the city in his jurisdiction. He used to regularly visit these places to ensure better coordination and law enforcement. Police staff who were in close contact with him have also been asked to home quarantine.

DCP Shahaji Umap has been asked to take over for the infected officer.

Earlier a DCP from central region, three assistant commissioners of police, and two police station heads were among the senior police officers who tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far 26 police personnel have succumbed to the virus in Mumbai. Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operation), said, “Till Saturday 2,180 cops have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Mumbai Police force. Among the infected policemen, 314 are officers and the remaining 1,866 are from the constabulary.”

Ashok added that 1,339 policemen of the total infected, have recovered. At present, 541 infected police personnel are receiving treatment at different Covid care centres across the city while 233 are admitted to Covid hospitals. Between Friday and Saturday, four policemen died of Covid-19 within 24 hours. This was the maximum number of Covid deaths within the police force in 24 hours.

Groom, 9 others held for arranging wedding without permit

Malwani police have arrested 10 people for arranging a wedding function and inviting relatives and violating social distancing norms during the lockdown. “The accused groom, his father, and other family members and relatives carried out a wedding procession in Malwani gate number 8 area on June 12. They did not take prior permission and violated various laws imposed during the lockdown. We booked all of them on Friday and after the marriage, arrested them on Saturday. We also seized the SUV used in the procession and are looking for other absconding people who attended the wedding,” said Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malvani police station.

(With inputs from Suraj Ojha)