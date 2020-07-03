Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Another tiger dies at Nagpur rescue centre

Another tiger dies at Nagpur rescue centre

An 10-year-old tigress, rescued from Brahmapuri forest division in Chandrapur and taken to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur, died at the rescue centre on Friday. This takes the...

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

An 10-year-old tigress, rescued from Brahmapuri forest division in Chandrapur and taken to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur, died at the rescue centre on Friday. This takes the tally of tiger deaths in the state to 10, with six deaths reported over the past month. On June 21, the tigress was rescued by forest officials after she had entered a house in Bamani village, Nagbhid range. The animal was shifted to Gorewada Rescue Centre on June 22. “The tigress was over 10 years old and unwell. She was brought in critical condition showing severe debilitation, anaemia, emaciation, dehydration with heavy tick infestation and blunt and broken canines,” said Nandkishor Kale, divisional manager, Gorewada Project, Nagpur.

