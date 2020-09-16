Anti-noise campaigners urge Mumbai Police to start drive against noise from mosques

Anti-noise campaigners have requested the Mumbai Police to regulate noise levels from loudspeakers installed at mosques. After recording the lowest-ever decibel (dB) levels during Ganeshotsav 2020, NGO Awaaz Foundation on Tuesday wrote to the police commissioner Param Bir Singh demanding a drive to enforce noise rules in mosques across the city.

The letter was based on recurring complaints from citizens, and included a specific complaint about a mosque at Hasnabad Lane in Santacruz where loudspeakers were being used periodically violating noise norms for residential areas.

“Average noise levels from mosques range between 82-87 dB, much above the safe limit for residential areas which is 55dB in the day and 45dB during night. Our attempt is to ensure that noise levels from mosques do not violate the Bombay high court and Supreme Court orders on noise,” said Sumaira Abdulali, convener, Awaaz Foundation adding that all complaints received had been forwarded to the police for follow up action.

A Mumbai Police officer said, “We have taken cognisance of all such complaints and in many cases the loudspeakers violating noise norms have been removed. The issue is being monitored closely by us.”

The complaint about the Santacruz mosque read, “School children are struggling with online lessons at home and finding it difficult to hear anything while their teachers are also hearing sounds from mosque instead of being able to concentrate on the subject being taught.”