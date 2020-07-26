Army men to help Covid staff and frontliners commute safely

Sections
Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:41 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

In a unique initiative that looks at supporting frontline workers, a Bengaluru-based company run by ex-servicemen has initiated a mobility service called ‘Sainik for Doctors’ exclusively for Covid hospitals.

Through this initiative, MotherPod Innovations Private Limited, is looking at providing a safe, secure and comfortable transit service for frontline workers. While the initiative has already been launched in Bengaluru, the company is in talks with several players in Mumbai to launch the service.

Captain Sanjay Kumar Singh, head of partnerships, MotherPod, said, “In the current scenario, heightened security measures and standards have become critical for safer commutes — whether you consider healthcare workers, or people travelling for business or leisure. Ex-defence personnel are ideal for this challenge since they are disciplined and trained to follow the highest standards of safety protocols. Over time, MotherPod will expand its community of sainiks and provide many more veterans a supportive ecosystem to move ahead in their careers.”

The company aims to re-skill and resettle 100,000 veterans in civil society in the next three years and has partnered with defence organisations across the country for the same.



In terms of commute, ‘Sainik for Doctors initiative will follow a stringent protocol, said Singh. “The maximum number of passengers per ride is fixed at two. A secure acrylic partition of the highest quality will be installed in every vehicle. In addition, a single-use PPE kit with gloves, a sanitiser and mask will be given to every passenger before the ride commences. The interiors will be completely sanitised after each journey,” he added.

The fleet will be managed by sainik control rooms across India that will also monitor the standard operating procedures. The dashboard on the availability and schedule of the fleet will also be shared with the hospitals that partner with the company.

