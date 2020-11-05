Arnab Goswami arrest: Can’t forget 2018; action is justice for us, say Anvay Naik’s family

Soon after the Alibag police arrested editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami on Wednesday for abetting the suicides of 53-year interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud in 2018, his wife Akshata and daughter Adnya thanked the Maharashtra Police for taking action in their case.

According to police, in his suicide note, Naik alleged he was forced to take this step as he was not paid his dues collectively amounting to ₹5.4 crore by Arnab Goswami, Feroz Shaikh and Neetish Sarda.

“We can’t forget 2018. We want to thank the Maharashtra Police for standing by a daughter of Maharashtra,” said Akshata.

“My husband, in his suicide note, had mentioned three names, but no action was taken against them. Goswami is behind my husband’s death and I request every Indian to not help him. Maharashtra Police’s action is justice for us,” she said.

Adnya said, “My father spent his money, energy, sweat and blood on the project. Despite this, Goswami ensured my father did not get his dues. He continuously threatened my father saying that he will finish his and my career.”

She also levelled allegations against the former investigating officer. “From February-March 2019, we had gone to Alibag police station to collect my father’s suicide note and chemical analysis report. The investigating officer, Suresh Wadare, asked us to sign a paper and when we read it we found that they had mentioned a line the paper which read “we have filed this complaint to take revenge and now we want to take our case back.” I remember this line, but not the entire content. After reading the paper, I tried to take a picture of that which the officer opposed and then he tore the page and asked us to leave,” she said.

“Why was Arnab given privilege as an accused? Is he god? His statement was recorded in the joint CP’s office in Mumbai police commissionerate. We met Sanjay Barve at that time. We met Anil Paraskar, SP Raigad, several times and also wrote to PMO India. But no one helped us.”

“On May 5, 2020, on my father’s death anniversary, we decided to raise our voice for justice and we uploaded some videos. A few days later, Republic TV issued a statement on their Twitter handle saying that police had filed a closure report in this case. It is then that we learnt that our case has been closed. The investigation was botched up,” added Adnya.

Adnya said they filed four complaints in 2020 after they started getting threats. “We filed two complaints at Murbad police station and two at Dadar police station, after my mother and I started getting threats and people started following us,” she said. “We don’t want to make it a political issue. We just want justice and a fair investigation.”