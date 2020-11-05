Arnab Goswami’s bail plea: What could be the possible scenarios

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was remanded in judicial custody until November 18 after he was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday for alleged abetment of the suicide of an interior designer in 2018. Here are possibilities with respect to his custody and bail:

First possibility

The police could move a sessions court to get Goswami’s custody along with the two other accused in the case. If the court rejects the plea, then a magistrate will hear Goswami’s bail plea.

Second possibility

If the magistrate does not grant him bail, then Goswami can move the sessions court for it and later the Bombay high court.

Third possibility

If the high court, which is expected to hear Goswami’s petition for quashing the case on Thursday, accepts it, then there would be no case against him and the other accused.