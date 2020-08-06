Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Artis, prayers: Maha BJP celebrates Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomipujan

Artis, prayers: Maha BJP celebrates Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomipujan

To mark the bhoomipujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held celebrations at the party office on Wednesday, with the leader of Opposition Devendra...

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:29 IST

By Ketaki Ghoge,

To mark the bhoomipujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held celebrations at the party office on Wednesday, with the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis even breaking into a song popular during the 1992 rath yatra campaign.

“This is a dream come true for many generations and of millions. It is a matter of great fortune and providence to be able to witness this historic moment,” said Fadnavis on the occasion.

The former chief minister, along with state party chief Chandrakant Patil, national joint organizational secretary V Satish, state organisational secretary Vijay Puranik, former ministers Ashish Shelar and Vinod Tawde, present at the celebration, were among

several others who had participated and witnessed the 1990s BJP movement for the Ram Mandir leading upto the Rath Yatra in 1992.



The leaders worshipped the framed portrait of Lord Ram, saw the bhoomipujan being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a grand screen and participated in a programme of bhajans organised on the occasion.

“I have participated in all kar sevas, I am a Ram sevak and have been involved from Day one with the Ram Janmabhoomi. This is a dream come true. The temple was destroyed in 1522 back by a general of Babur to show us that they can destroy the culture of Hindus and even Lord Ram cannot save us. Now, after so many years, Lord Ram’s temple will now stand on the same very site. This is a beginning of new India and new identity for us,” said Fadnavis.

While speaking to a TV channel, Fadnavis taunted the Shiv Sena saying it was surprising that only two parties, the Sena and All India Majlis-e-Ittehedul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had sought e-pujan for the Ram Mandir instead of a live event.

“As a Hindutva party, how do you make a demand for just e-puja; this moment has come after 490 years. It’s an insult to people who have struggled, fought and lost their lives for the Ram Mandir campaign,” said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also celebrated the day across the city and the state in localities and neighbourhoods by lighting diyas and organizing Lord Ram aartis in the evenings and reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the morning.

“Even though the temples haven’t opened we are marking this auspicious occasion by lighting diyas outside our homes, while community events like reciting of Hanuman Chalisa and holding evening aartis is being carried out in housing societies, temple offices etc,’’ said Manoj Singh, RSS karyakarta from Goregaon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

State intelligence officer dies from Covid-19
Aug 06, 2020 01:04 IST
Parents complain against PTAs over school fees
Aug 06, 2020 01:03 IST
Reverse migration of workers has started, no need for Shramik specials: State to Bombay HC
Aug 06, 2020 01:03 IST
28% decline in home quarantine cases as Mumbai’s Covid-19 curve flattens
Aug 06, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.