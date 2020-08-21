Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Artist Chintan Upadhyay, accused of murdering wife and her lawyer, applies for interim bail

Artist Chintan Upadhyay, accused of murdering wife and her lawyer, applies for interim bail

Artist Chintan Upadhyay, who is facing charges for allegedly murdering his wife Hema and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani, moved the Dindoshi sessions court for interim bail on...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:00 IST

By Charul Shah and Manish K Pathak,

Artist Chintan Upadhyay, who is facing charges for allegedly murdering his wife Hema and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani, moved the Dindoshi sessions court for interim bail on Thursday, citing the spread of Covid-19 at Thane jail, where he is currently lodged.

Special public prosecutor Vaibhav Baghade said that the plea is scheduled for hearing on August 31, when the prosecution will have to submit its reply over the accused’s bail application.

Vijay Rajbhar, another accused in the case, too, has moved a plea for interim bail, which will also be heard on August 31.

Chintan was arrested on December 22, 2015 for the murders. Hema and Bhambani were allegedly smothered with a chloroform-laced cloth by another accused in the case, Vidhyadhar Rajbhar, at his warehouse on December 11, 2015.



The alleged murderers then packed the bodies of the victims in cardboard boxes and dumped them in a sewer at Kandivli. The bodies were found a day later.

The police believe that Vidhyadhar, who has been absconding since the murder, committed the crime at the behest of Upadyay. Vidhyadhar’s last call was reportedly traced to a location in Jammu.

Police officers also claimed that Upadyay used a mediator — whose identity has not been established — to arrange meetings with the other suspects in the months leading up to the murders.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HC restrains state from closing Nashik shelter for distressed women
Aug 21, 2020 00:02 IST
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid preparations
Aug 21, 2020 00:02 IST
Bombay HC allows Rao Junior Colleges to conduct admissions
Aug 21, 2020 00:01 IST
Indore ranked cleanest city fourth time in a row
Aug 21, 2020 00:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.