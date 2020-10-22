Sections
As classes go online, IIT-Bombay collects ₹4 crore through crowdfunding to buy laptops, broadband for needy students

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:57 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), which is currently conducting its semester online, raised around ₹4 crore from its alumni as well as the public for its students who are in need of laptops, broadband and other infrastructure to attend the classes. Around 700 students have benefitted from the donations and are attending the online classes, said IIT-B director Subhasis Chaudhuri.

In June, the institute decided to move to online mode of instruction for the entire autumn semester in view of the safety of students amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In a survey conducted by the institute, many students across all programmes had stated that they did not have the facility to attend classes online.

To help these students, Chaudhuri had appealed to its alumni and to the public to help the institute purchase laptops and broadband connectivity for such students. Chaudhuri said donors will be entitled to tax benefits under section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

On Wednesday, Chaudhuri took to social media to share that the crowdsourcing initiative had been a success. A fourth-year energy science and engineering student from Baramati, Pune, who is a part of the institute’s racing team, thanked the sponsor for the laptop received through the funding.



Chaudhuri said that the fundraising campaign would also continue for the incoming batch of students of the academic year 2020-21.

“We are thankful to the donors who came in large numbers to support our students. We hope the campaign keeps going as the new batch of first-year students will soon join IIT-B, and some of them may possibly require support,” he said.

Meanwhile, the institute is working to bring students and researchers back on campus in a phased manner. A committee has been set up to devise a ‘slow reboot plan’ and resume research work at the institute.

