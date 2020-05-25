Sections
Ashok Chavan admitted to SoBo hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Former chief minister, Congress leader and public works minister Ashok Chavan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai late on Monday. Chavan, the second...

Updated: May 25, 2020 21:14 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Former chief minister, Congress leader and public works minister Ashok Chavan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai late on Monday. Chavan, the second cabinet minister to be infected after housing minister Jitendra Awhad, travelled by road to Mumbai from his home in Nanded on Monday.

“He had tested negative for the virus in his two tests done in Mumbai recently. The third test was conducted on Sunday as precautionary measures at Nanded and it came positive. He has no symptoms and is in good health otherwise. He reached Mumbai late on Monday night and was directly admitted to a south Mumbai hospital,” a Congress leader close to him said.

Many senior leaders across the party lines including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad called up the minister to inquire about his health.

Awhad had earlier tested positive for the virus and was recovered after undergoing treatment for two weeks in a hospital in Thane.



