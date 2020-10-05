Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Assault at Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad’s bungalow: Three cops arrested

Assault at Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad’s bungalow: Three cops arrested

Three police constables, who were on guard duty at Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad’s bungalow, are arrested by Vartak Nagar police on Monday for the assault on...

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:43 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Three police constables, who were on guard duty at Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad’s bungalow, are arrested by Vartak Nagar police on Monday for the assault on civil engineer Anant Karmuse, 40, in April this year. Karmuse was allegedly beaten up by Awhad’s body guards who took him to Awhad’s bungalow after the former made an objectionable comment on the leader on social media. All three of them were released on bail.

Of the three arrested constables, one was attached with the Thane Police and two with the Mumbai Police. All three of them were deployed for personal security of Awhad since the past one year.

Senior inspector SB Patil of Vartak Nagar police station said, “We have checked CCTV footages of the incident and found these three police constables Sagar More, Suresh Janathe and Vaibhav Kadam with the people who assaulted Karmuse. Hence, we arrested them.”

In April, few people visited Karmuse, a city-based civil engineer, and told him that he would have to visit the police station for his post. However, they took him to Awhad’s bungalow where he was beaten up by around 10 to 15 followers of Awhad. Karmuse had posted a morphed picture of the minister.

