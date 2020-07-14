At 2.60L Covid cases, Maha crosses Iran

Maharashtra on Monday surpassed Iran in the total number of Covid-19 cases as it recorded 6,497 new infections, taking its tally to 260,924. This means that if Maharashtra were a country, it would be ranked 11th in the world for number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as per worldometer — a website that monitors number of cases globally.

Iran, according to worldometer data, has 259,652 cases.

The state also recorded 193 new fatalities, taking the state’s toll to 10,482, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 4.02%. Active cases in the state now stand at 105,637.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 1,158 new cases on Monday, which took the city’s count to 94,146. The capital of Maharashtra also recorded 47 new deaths, which pushed the toll to 5,335. The active cases in the city were 22,900 on Monday.

Since the Maharashtra government announced relaxations in lockdown in June, including in red zone areas, where cases were on the rise, the state has recorded nearly 75% of the cases.

From June 1 to July 13, the state has recorded a whopping 193,269 cases, which 74.07% of the tally.

The Maharashtra government announced gradual relaxations from June 3 as part of its Mission Begin Again. It provided relaxations for outdoor physical activities, including running, jogging, cycling, among others, from June 3. Subsequently, it opened up market areas, shops except for malls and shopping centres from June 5. It also allowed private offices to open for 10% of its staff from June 8.

Maharashtra recorded its first case on March 9 and went on to record 302 cases in the month.

In April, the state saw 10,198 cases, while in May, 57,157 cases were recorded. In June alone, the state saw 107,106 cases, which was 61.29% of the tally in the state till that period. In the first 13 days of July, the state has seen 86,163 cases.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued to record a chunk of the cases as Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 494 cases, 353 in Thane city, 309 in Thane district, 289 in Vasai-Virar, 230 in Raigad district and 176 in Panvel city and 234 in Ulhasnagar. With the rising number of cases in Thane city, which now has 15,110 cases, the municipal corporation has taken up ‘Mission Zero’ on the lines of Mumbai city to contain the spread and bring down the numbers.

State urban development department minister and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde said, “If we have to win this fight against coronavirus, we will have to chase the virus to break this chain of transmission.”

Shinde was speaking while launching the programme, which entails involving citizen groups, NGOs, etc. Nine mobile dispensaries and nine zones have been created to check for suspected cases.

After a spike in number of cases, Raigad district will now go into a complete lockdown from July 15. Guardian minister of the district, Aditi Tatkare, held a meeting with the district’s elected representatives and officials and announced the 10-day lockdown till July 24.

The district had 8,865 cases and recorded 164 fatalities. Of the cases, 4,525 are active cases in the district.

The growing number of Covid-19 cases has led most of the civic bodies in Maharashtra to enforce stricter lockdown restrictions that have been extended until July 19. Besides the municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Aurangabad, and Solapur have also extended the lockdown restrictions.

Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Navi Mumbai — part of the densely populated MMR — have imposed a new round of lockdown restrictions until July 19. Similar steps have been taken by Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Solapur, and Aurangabad municipal corporations. Latur district administration has also announced a 15-day lockdown from July 15.

Looking at the rising cases, the state government has pushed back its plan to provide further relaxation, including opening up more private offices, easing public transport restrictions. Officials said that the municipal bodies in the MMR opposed the move to provide further relaxation. “The outbreak now is more in urban centres, especially in areas around Mumbai. If further relaxations are provided, movement of people would go up. Movement of people in and out of Mumbai would also increase, leading to the cases in Mumbai, which are stabilising now, to go up and create another cycle of outbreak. Therefore, it was put on hold earlier this month. Now, the focus is on containing the spread locally,” a senior bureaucrat said, requesting anonymity.

Pune, on Monday, recorded 564 fresh cases, taking the city’s tally to 29,612. It also recorded 20 fatalities on Monday as its toll rose to 897.

Pune’s adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded 367 new cases. Nashik city recorded 148 cases, Solapur city recorded 237, while Jalgaon district recorded 179 new infections, 124 cases were reported in Pune district, 110 in Aurangabad city, 105 in Aurangabad district and 100 new cases in Jalna district.

Meanwhile, the count of recovered patients is nearing 1.50 lakh as 4,182 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the tally to 144,507.

The state has so far tested 13,42,792 samples with a positivity rate of 19.43% till Monday. Currently, 6,87,353 people are in home quarantine and 41,660 people are in institutional quarantine, the state health department data stated.