Sections
Home / Mumbai News / At 351 Covid cases, Maharashtra Police see sharpest 24-hour spike

At 351 Covid cases, Maharashtra Police see sharpest 24-hour spike

The Maharashtra police department has recorded 351 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, making it the highest single-day spike within the force since the lockdown began in March....

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:05 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

The Maharashtra police department has recorded 351 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, making it the highest single-day spike within the force since the lockdown began in March. Additionally, three more policemen succumbed to the virus, taking the toll within the force to 142.

According to police, with these 351 new cases, the total number of infected policemen stands at 14,067, as of Monday. Of this, 11,356 have recovered and 2,569 are currently undergoing treatment at various Covid facilities.

The police department also recorded three Covid fatalities from Nashik City, Pune Rural and Ahmednagar district, confirmed Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order).

Sunil Narayan Shinde, a 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector attached to Ambad police station, was admitted to Government Medical College, Nashik and succumbed during treatment on Monday evening.



In the second fatality case, 47-year-old head constable Santosh Prakash Shelke died of Covid-19 on Monday. Shelke was attached to Ahmednagar Police and was undergoing treatment at Anand Hospital since August 19.

The third fatality was reported from the Pune Rural Police. Assistant sub-inspector Ramchandra Eknath Bhilare, 56, attached to Bhor police station, succumbed to the virus on Saturday. He was receiving treatment at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

So far, 142 policemen have died of Covid-19 in the state police force. In Mumbai Police alone, over 4,500 policemen have been infected by the coronavirus, and 62 have died as a result.

The state government is giving ₹50 lakh as compensation and a government job to one member of the families of the deceased policemen.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KU datesheet out, 1.20 lakh final year students to take exam from home
Aug 26, 2020 00:52 IST
‘Staged’ abduction case: Newlywed woman testifies against kidnappers in court
Aug 26, 2020 00:51 IST
Coronavirus claims 10 more lives in Haryana
Aug 26, 2020 00:50 IST
Haryana monsoon session begins under Covid shadow today, may be cut short
Aug 26, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.