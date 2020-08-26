At 351 Covid cases, Maharashtra Police see sharpest 24-hour spike

The Maharashtra police department has recorded 351 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, making it the highest single-day spike within the force since the lockdown began in March. Additionally, three more policemen succumbed to the virus, taking the toll within the force to 142.

According to police, with these 351 new cases, the total number of infected policemen stands at 14,067, as of Monday. Of this, 11,356 have recovered and 2,569 are currently undergoing treatment at various Covid facilities.

The police department also recorded three Covid fatalities from Nashik City, Pune Rural and Ahmednagar district, confirmed Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order).

Sunil Narayan Shinde, a 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector attached to Ambad police station, was admitted to Government Medical College, Nashik and succumbed during treatment on Monday evening.

In the second fatality case, 47-year-old head constable Santosh Prakash Shelke died of Covid-19 on Monday. Shelke was attached to Ahmednagar Police and was undergoing treatment at Anand Hospital since August 19.

The third fatality was reported from the Pune Rural Police. Assistant sub-inspector Ramchandra Eknath Bhilare, 56, attached to Bhor police station, succumbed to the virus on Saturday. He was receiving treatment at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

So far, 142 policemen have died of Covid-19 in the state police force. In Mumbai Police alone, over 4,500 policemen have been infected by the coronavirus, and 62 have died as a result.

The state government is giving ₹50 lakh as compensation and a government job to one member of the families of the deceased policemen.