ATS arrests Mumbai man for threatening UP CM Yogi Adityanath

ATS arrests Mumbai man for threatening UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) arrested a 25-year-old man from Chunabhatti area in Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly sending a message on the Lucknow Police headquarters’ Whatsapp...

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:32 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) arrested a 25-year-old man from Chunabhatti area in Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly sending a message on the Lucknow Police headquarters’ Whatsapp number, in which he threatened to kill chief minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh (UP) in a bomb blast.

In his message, the accused, identified as Kamran Amin Khan, claimed that he was plotting the attack on the UP CM. The message was received by the social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response centre UP112 on Thursday night following which a first information report (FIR) was registered at Gomati Nagar police station under sections 505 (1)(b) (causing fear or alarm to the public to commit an offence against the state or public tranquillity); 506 (for threat to cause death), and 507 (for using anonymous communication for issuing threat) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unknown person.

After tracing the number used to send the message, to Khan, UP Police informed the Maharashtra Police and ATS started conducting an inquiry. Khan was picked up from Chunabhatti and brought to the Kalachowki ATS unit. During his interrogation he confessed to the crime, an ATS officer said in a press note.

Maharashtra ATS will hand over Khan to the Lucknow Police for further inquiry. He will be produced in holiday court on Sunday, added the officer.



