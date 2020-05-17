ATS constable dies of fever, Covid report awaited

A 45-year-old constable attached to the Nagpada unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) died on Sunday after suffering from fever for 10 days. He was also getting treated for typhoid.

The Covid-19 test report of the deceased is yet to come, said Deven Bharti, ATS chief and additional director general of police. The incident has led to panic among the ATS staff.

The constable was suffering from fever and cough for about two weeks. Although he was sanctioned a leave for 14 days to seek treatment, he continued to go to office, said a police officer.

The deceased lived in police quarters, near the ATS unit. The Nagpada police station is also in the same compound.

“The constable’s family used to supply tiffins to most of the policemen at ATS headquarters, ATS Nagpada unit, Nagpada police station and other policemen posted in nearby areas. During his leave, he used to come to the office to deliver tiffins,” said an officer, on condition of anonymity.

“His condition worsened on Saturday evening. Around 6am on Sunday he was taken to BYL Nair Hospital and was later shifted to Bhatia Hospital, where they declared him dead before admission,” added the officer.

A team of doctors visited the ATS headquarters and conducted tests on several officers on Sunday. Another team will visit the Nagpada unit on Monday to conduct tests on the remaining policemen who were in touch with the constable.