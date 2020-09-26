Attendance of principals, vice-principals must till results: University of Mumbai

Days after the Maharashtra department of higher and technical education clarified that the 100% attendance rule for teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges is not compulsory, the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular this week stating that staff involved in the upcoming examination session should be present in college as and when required. The circular dated September 22 also states that the principals and vice-principals shall be present every day from the date of commencement of exams till results of final-year (summer 2020) examination are declared.

“During exams until the declaration of results, principals and vice-principals should not take leave, and teachers and other non-teaching staff involved in the exam and result process should be present at their respective institutes,” states the circular. It further reiterates the need for setting up a helpdesk at colleges to help the students solve their problems before and during the exams.

“Every college will also upload sample question papers on their websites and conduct mock tests for students in order to ease them into the online examination pattern,” states the MU circular.

On September 18, the state government released a government resolution (GR) asking for 100% attendance from all teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges to conduct the upcoming online exams for final-year students and ensure that results are declared in time. Teacher organisations from across the state shared their discontent with this move by the state government in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

Following complaints by several stakeholders including colleges, the government released a clarification on September 21 stating that 100% attendance is not binding on the entire staff, and that respective colleges or universities can decide how many of the staff, especially from the examination department, need to be present in order to ensure smooth functioning of online exams for final-year students.

“The latest circular only reiterates the examination process to the affiliated colleges in case of any doubts. Though colleges have informed us that the examination process is running smoothly at present,” said Vinod Patil, director, board of examinations and evaluation, MU.

While online exam for students with backlogs/allowed to keep term (ATKT) start from Friday, final-year exams for fresh candidates will take place between October 1 and 17. The government has stated that results for these exams would be declared by the first week of November.