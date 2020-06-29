Automated screens to check tickets, screen passengers at railway stations

Western Railway (WR) will introduce automated ticket checking and managing access (ATMA) screens at the city’s major railway stations soon. The ATMA screens will help limit physical contact between passengers and railway employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ATMA digital screens will be placed at the entrance of railway stations and will take thermal screenings of passengers and check their tickets.

The screens will be placed at Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, and Borivli railway stations and will be used for five years.

“The digital screens will help limit direct contact, and monitoring of passengers will also be easy,” said a WR official.

ATMA will also be able to check if passengers are wearing masks or not. Post the screenings, passengers will have to sanitise their hands, and only then will they be allowed to board the train. Presently, one digital screen has been introduced at Nagpur railway station, and Central Railway (CR) plans on introducing the screens at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

The railways also introduced infrared cameras to conduct thermal screenings of passengers at CSMT and LTT, and a robotic system at Pune railway station has been set up for the same purpose.