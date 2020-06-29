Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Automated screens to check tickets, screen passengers at railway stations

Automated screens to check tickets, screen passengers at railway stations

Western Railway (WR) will introduce automated ticket checking and managing access (ATMA) screens at the city’s major railway stations soon. The ATMA screens will help...

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 00:51 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Western Railway (WR) will introduce automated ticket checking and managing access (ATMA) screens at the city’s major railway stations soon. The ATMA screens will help limit physical contact between passengers and railway employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ATMA digital screens will be placed at the entrance of railway stations and will take thermal screenings of passengers and check their tickets.

The screens will be placed at Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, and Borivli railway stations and will be used for five years.

“The digital screens will help limit direct contact, and monitoring of passengers will also be easy,” said a WR official.



ATMA will also be able to check if passengers are wearing masks or not. Post the screenings, passengers will have to sanitise their hands, and only then will they be allowed to board the train. Presently, one digital screen has been introduced at Nagpur railway station, and Central Railway (CR) plans on introducing the screens at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

The railways also introduced infrared cameras to conduct thermal screenings of passengers at CSMT and LTT, and a robotic system at Pune railway station has been set up for the same purpose.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Parents in Mumbai protest VIBGYOR fee hike; school says need it for study material
Jun 29, 2020 01:34 IST
Parents in Mumbai protest VIBGYOR fee hike; school says need it for study material
Jun 29, 2020 01:26 IST
College hiked fees, say students of Mumbai’s Mithibai College
Jun 29, 2020 01:24 IST
TISS to commence new academic year in virtual mode from July 27
Jun 29, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.