Autorickshaw driver arrested for assaulting constable at BKC

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:30 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested by Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police for allegedly assaulting a constable.

Police said the arrested driver Asif Abdul Maldar is a resident of Bharat Nagar, Bandra (East). The incident occurred on Saturday when constable Pravin Gode was on a night-patrolling duty.

An officer from BKC police station said, “Maldar overtook the policeman who was on a motorcycle causing him to lose control of his two-wheeler. When the policeman confronted the driver, the latter allegedly assaulted him and fled from the scene.”

Anand Muley senior inspector from BKC police station said, “After the constable had jotted down the registration number of the autorickshaw and informed our detection team, we managed to trace his address with the help of registration number.”



Police reached his home and arrested him. Police booked him under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code.

