Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Babri demolition verdict: Shiv Sena happy, but cautious

Babri demolition verdict: Shiv Sena happy, but cautious

While the Shiv Sena, one of the three parties in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, welcomed the verdict on the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition, the reaction of the...

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:35 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

While the Shiv Sena, one of the three parties in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, welcomed the verdict on the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition, the reaction of the party, which came to power in Maharashtra in 1995 riding on the Hindutva wave, was subdued.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said both the party as well as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray were happy with the verdict.

“We should now forget the incident as a grand Ram Mandir is now being built [because of it],” said Raut. “If the Babri structure had not come down, we would not have seen the construction of the Ram temple,” he said.



Political analysts termed it the Sena’s “balancing act”. “Ideally, the Sena would have celebrated this event, but it is being cautious in its reaction as it is running a coalition government with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP),” said political analyst Hemant Desai.

In 1992, the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunder Singh Bhandari had blamed the Sena for the demolition of the mosque. Sena founder Bal Thackeray had then declared: “I can only be proud of my Shiv Sainiks if they have brought down the mosque.”

Desai said, “After the demolition, Bal Thackeray fashioned himself as a staunch Hindutva leader, which helped in the 1995 polls.”

“The Sena has a baggage of its past and can’t disown the demolition. However, being in power, it needs to act as a responsible party, and so it is advocating this stance,” said political analyst Surendra Jondhale.

The Sena, under its present chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, has been softening the Hindutva agenda adopted by Bal Thackeray. After the 2019 Assembly polls, Uddhav Thackeray broke the alliance with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress-NCP to form government in the state.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Oct 01, 2020 00:45 IST
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
Sep 30, 2020 23:34 IST
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Sep 30, 2020 22:36 IST
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Oct 01, 2020 00:03 IST

latest news

Maharashtra government completes CZMP public consultation amid protests in Palghar, Sindhudurg
Oct 01, 2020 00:52 IST
Post Art 370, J&K witnesses surge in domestic tourists
Oct 01, 2020 00:49 IST
J&K panchayat body seeks complete implementation of 73rd amendment
Oct 01, 2020 00:45 IST
Maharashtra government submits action plan before NGT to tackle waste at Mumbai mangroves
Oct 01, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.