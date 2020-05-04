Bail plea of 10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat rejected

Sections
Updated: May 04, 2020 18:36 IST

By Charul Shah,

The metropolitan magistrate court on Monday rejected a bail plea of 10 Indonesian nationals who had been arrested in April after they attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and failed to disclose this information to the police. The 10 accused will remain in judicial custody till May 11.

A total of 12 people, including the arrested accused (six men and six women) from Indonesia had visited Delhi in March for the religious meet. After attending the meet they came to Mumbai on March 7 and were staying at an apartment in Bandra. Two of them are currently still under quarantine.

The accused were booked for attempt to murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under the Indian Penal Code, along with other charges. They were arrested by the Bandra police on April 23.

Their defense lawyer Ishrat Khan, while seeking bail for the 10 accused, had pleaded that charges of attempt to murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, do not apply to the case.



On Monday, when the plea came up for hearing, the prosecution failed to submit a reply on the bail plea. The defense, however, pleaded that looking at the charges applied by the prosecution, the magistrate did not have jurisdiction.

The court considered the defendants’ argument and rejected the plea. The accused will now approach the sessions court for bail.

