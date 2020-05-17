Balanced diet, breathing exercises and Yoga helped boost immunity: Cop who recovered from Covid-19

A sub-inspector, who recovered from Covid-19 on May 7, has come out with an awareness video on his recovery process, stressing on having a balanced diet, coupled with breathing exercises and Yoga. The policeman was posted at JJ Marg, one of the police stations worst-hit by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police in western suburbs provided vaporisers to their personnel to clean their respiratory tracts and prevent them from getting infected. Over 538 police personnel in the city have been infected with Covid-19 and eight of them have died so far.

Sub-inspector Sham Bise, who made the recovery video, had high fever on April 26 and tested positive on May 1. Two days later, his wife also tested positive but was asymptomatic. On May 7, he recovered from the disease at a Thane hospital.

In the video he states, “There is nothing to fear. A strong diet and Yoga boosted my immunity. I had a high fever since April 29 and it came down only on May 7. I was admitted to Vedant Hospital in Thane. Every morning, I gargled with warm salty water. I had two eggs and jaggery mixed with nuts every day. I ate dry fruits like almond, cashew nuts and dates. Before sleeping at night, I used to drink hot milk with turmeric, followed by warm water. I used to start my day with Yoga exercises like Pranayam and Kapalbharti to increase my breathing capacity.”

The total number of infected police personnel at JJ Marg station in south Mumbai till Sunday rose to 59, of which 10 have recovered.

This includes 14 personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). Sangramsinh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1 confirmed the development.

Senior police officers in the western suburbs (Bandra to Jogeshwari) have distributed steam vaporisers to their personnel. The policemen have been asked to use them twice a day to keep their respiratory tracts clean. “It is a good initiative. But it is also important to take other safety measures like using PPE kits and maintaining social distancing,” said Dr SM Patil, police surgeon.

Ankit Goyal, DCP, zone 10 said “In my zone, we gave vaporisers to almost everyone. Some of them were bought from additional commissioner of police’s (welfare) fund while others paid for it from their pocket.”

4 police personnel in Thane test positive

Four police personnel, including an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) from Thane commissionerate, tested positive of Covid-19 on Sunday.

The 38-year-old ACP was posted at the administration department of the Thane commissionerate headquarters. The other police personnel were a 32-year-old police officer and two constables, from Wagale Estate and Kopri police stations respectively. The ACP’s residential complex in Thane has been sealed.

