BAMS student accused of abetting suicide granted bail

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday granted bail to a BAMS (Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) student from Nallasopara who was arrested for allegedly driving a woman to die by suicide by refusing to marry her.

Justice Sadhana Jadhav said while it was an unfortunate incident where a young girl had died by suicide, prima facie it cannot be said that by breaching the promise to marry the deceased, the accused had either instigated or abetted the commission of suicide.

Justice Jadhav has ordered that the student be released on furnishing bail bond of ₹1 lakh.

The accused, who conducted tuitions for candidates aspiring to clear national entrance-cum-eligibility test (NEET) for medical courses, was having an affair with one of his students who was trying to crack the competitive examination for the past five years.

On June 20, 2020, she hanged herself at her residence and left behind a note disclosing that she was in love with her teacher (the accused) and was having a physical relationship with him since he had promised to marry her. The note further said that the accused, however, married some other girl, adding that she decided to kill herself because she could not live with the stigma of having maintained a physical relationship with a man.

The accused was booked and arrested by local police on the basis of the suicide note.