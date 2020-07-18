Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BAMS student arrested for sexually assaulting nutritionist in Mumbai

BAMS student arrested for sexually assaulting nutritionist in Mumbai

Malwani police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student from Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting a Malad nutritionist. The...

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 02:01 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Malwani police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student from Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting a Malad nutritionist.

The case was registered on Thursday after the police received an application from the 20-year-old complainant, alleging that the accused had been sexually assaulting her from the past five years on the pretext of marrying her.

The complainant later discovered that the man was in a relationship with another woman. After the nutritionist confronted him, he refused to marry her.

“Following her complaint, we registered a first information report against the accused against the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, as the woman was a minor five years ago.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab local bodies minister, IAS officers test negative for Covid-19
Jul 18, 2020 02:21 IST
7 booked in fake receipt fraud worth ₹5.11 lakh in Navi Mumbai
Jul 18, 2020 02:06 IST
Cheating in HSC boards: 1 student from Mumbai division barred from 5 exams, 17 others to give retests
Jul 18, 2020 02:04 IST
BAMS student arrested for sexually assaulting nutritionist in Mumbai
Jul 18, 2020 02:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.