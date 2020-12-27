Ban firecrackers during New Year celebrations: NGO writes to Maharashtra environment minister

Sections
Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 01:39 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

Awaaz Foundation has written to state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, appealing that the state should ban the use of firecrackers during year-end celebrations.

City-based non-governmental organisation Awaaz Foundation has written to state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, appealing that the state should ban the use of firecrackers during year-end celebrations.

Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz Foundation, said the organisation had conducted tests and found all 28 varieties of the crackers they tested contained toxic chemicals. Twelve varieties of “green crackers” contained barium nitrate, which has been banned by the Supreme Court, and other nitrates and sulphates. “All these toxins contribute to the composition of air pollution that people breathe and are avoidable additions to already dangerous air quality,” reads the letter by Awaaz Foundation, sent to Thackeray on Saturday.

Vidyanand Mothgare, joint director of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, said the state has already issued curbs on the use of firecrackers during New Year celebrations. “Based on the findings of our scientific tests, we have banned some firecrackers. Moreover, guidelines have been issued to district administrations to ensure measures as instructed by the National Green Tribunal,” he said, adding that in places where the air quality is poor, only green crackers may be used.

