Bandra man smashes bottle on friend’s head and robs him, arrested

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:20 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 29-year-old man booked in several cases of assault and robbery was arrested by Nirmal Nagar police on Sunday. In the most recent case, the accused attacked his 25-year-old friend on the head with a glass bottle and robbed him in Bandra (East).

According to police, the accused Hanif Shaikh and the victim Shehbaz Shaikh, 25, both residents of Bandra (East), were unemployed and staying at home during to lockdown.

“The incident occurred on May 17 around 12PM when Shehbaz was playing a game on his mobile phone. Shaikh came over and told him that he was out of money as he was not working due to lockdown. He asked Shehbaz to help him with some money for his daily expenses,” said Shashikant Bhandare senior inspector, Nirmal Nagar police station.

Shehbaz initially ignored Shaikh but later told him that he too did not have money and would not be able to help him. However, Shaikh got angry and picked up a glass bottle lying nearby and smashed it on the victim’s head.



“When Shehbaz fell, Shaikh stole his mobile and ₹5,000 and ran from the spot. Locals took Shehbaz to the nearest hospital for treatment. After being discharged, Shehbaz visited the police station and filed the complaint,” said another officer.

“We registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery)of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We have arrested Shaikh from Bandra (West),” said Bhandare. “Earlier, Shaikh had been booked in several cases of assault and robbery. Considering his criminal history, he had been externed from the city for two years. He was produced before the Bandra holiday court and remanded in police custody for two days,” he added.

