Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Before mosque, temple, Ayodhya was Buddhist site: Ramdas Athawale

Before mosque, temple, Ayodhya was Buddhist site: Ramdas Athawale

In the backdrop of the scheduled Ram Mandir bhumi pujan on August 5, Union minister Ramdas Athawale and various Dalit outfits have demanded a grand Buddha Vihar in Ayodhya....

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:40 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

In the backdrop of the scheduled Ram Mandir bhumi pujan on August 5, Union minister Ramdas Athawale and various Dalit outfits have demanded a grand Buddha Vihar in Ayodhya. Athavale said that the temple area was an ancient Buddhist pilgrimage site, hence a grand Buddha Vihar needs to be constructed in Ayodhya.

“Before the temple and the Babri Masjid, there existed a Buddha Vihar. Since the Supreme Court has allowed the construction of Ram Mandir and even allotted a plot for Babri Masjid, we should also be given the plot to construct a grand Buddha Vihar,” said Athawale. He said he would shortly meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to press for his demand.

Noted singer Anand Shinde, also urged all Dalit leaders to sink their differences and come together to build the Buddha Vihar. “There were ancient Buddhist artefacts like stupas found during the levelling work of the temple. The Dalit leaders need to come together and work towards constructing a museum and a Buddha Vihar near the site,” said Shinde.

Rajendra Gawai who heads the Republican Party of India (Gawai), said Ayodhya will become a symbol of religious harmony. “Ayodhya will have grand places of worship for all three major religions of India,” said Gawai.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on August 5.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pompeo cites LAC tension, says tide turning on China
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
Delhi doctor tele-consults with chronically ill Assam man on a boat after he is cut off by floods
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
India rejects China’s claims on completion of disengagement
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
Final-year exams vital: UGC
Jul 30, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.