Before mosque, temple, Ayodhya was Buddhist site: Ramdas Athawale

In the backdrop of the scheduled Ram Mandir bhumi pujan on August 5, Union minister Ramdas Athawale and various Dalit outfits have demanded a grand Buddha Vihar in Ayodhya. Athavale said that the temple area was an ancient Buddhist pilgrimage site, hence a grand Buddha Vihar needs to be constructed in Ayodhya.

“Before the temple and the Babri Masjid, there existed a Buddha Vihar. Since the Supreme Court has allowed the construction of Ram Mandir and even allotted a plot for Babri Masjid, we should also be given the plot to construct a grand Buddha Vihar,” said Athawale. He said he would shortly meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to press for his demand.

Noted singer Anand Shinde, also urged all Dalit leaders to sink their differences and come together to build the Buddha Vihar. “There were ancient Buddhist artefacts like stupas found during the levelling work of the temple. The Dalit leaders need to come together and work towards constructing a museum and a Buddha Vihar near the site,” said Shinde.

Rajendra Gawai who heads the Republican Party of India (Gawai), said Ayodhya will become a symbol of religious harmony. “Ayodhya will have grand places of worship for all three major religions of India,” said Gawai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on August 5.