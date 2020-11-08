Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Bengaluru-bound Ethiopian aircraft with ‘hydraulic leakage’ makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Bengaluru-bound Ethiopian aircraft with ‘hydraulic leakage’ makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Three fire engines, one rescue van and other vehicles were deployed near the Mumbai airport runway after the Bengaluru-bound aircraft had to make an emergency landing at the airport, the MIAL spokesperson said.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A freighter flight ET690 of Ethiopian airlines had to make an emergency landing after it developed a technical snag. (Reuters file photo)

The emergency landing of a freighter flight of Ethiopian Airlines after it developed a technical snag was successful, a spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. Three fire engines, one rescue van and other vehicles were deployed near the Mumbai airport runway after the Bengaluru-bound freighter flight ET690 had to make an emergency landing, the spokesperson added.

Precautionary measures were taken after a request made to the Mumbai Fire Department from the Mumbai airport. An emergency was declared for freighter flight ET690 from Riyadh to Bengaluru and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai due to a hydraulic leakage, the MIAL spokesperson said.

More details are awaited.

