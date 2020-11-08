Bengaluru-bound Ethiopian aircraft with ‘hydraulic leakage’ makes emergency landing in Mumbai

The emergency landing of a freighter flight of Ethiopian Airlines after it developed a technical snag was successful, a spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. Three fire engines, one rescue van and other vehicles were deployed near the Mumbai airport runway after the Bengaluru-bound freighter flight ET690 had to make an emergency landing, the spokesperson added.

Precautionary measures were taken after a request made to the Mumbai Fire Department from the Mumbai airport. An emergency was declared for freighter flight ET690 from Riyadh to Bengaluru and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai due to a hydraulic leakage, the MIAL spokesperson said.

More details are awaited.