Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BEST bus crushes 18-year-old on flyover in Parel

BEST bus crushes 18-year-old on flyover in Parel

An 18-year-old biker succumbed to head injuries after being hit by a BEST bus on the Senapati Bapat Marg flyover at Parel on Sunday, around an hour after two cars collided on the same spot.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:37 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

An hour before the bike accident, two cars had collided on Senapati Bapat Marg in Parel, on Sunday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

An 18-year-old biker succumbed to head injuries after being hit by a BEST bus on the Senapati Bapat Marg flyover at Parel on Sunday. The deceased, Aniket Deepak Rewale, was heading towards Dadar from Lower Parel on his bike when the incident occurred.

According to police, Rewale, who was speeding, lost control of his bike and hit another biker who was moving at a low speed, around 5.30pm. Due to the impact, Rewale fell off his bike onto the road on the other side. He then came under the tyres of a BEST bus which was headed towards Parel.

Rewale was rushed to KEM Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. NM Joshi Marg police are conducting an inquiry.

Police said the biker, who was at low speed, was looking at two damaged cars lying on the flyover after meeting a collision half an hour ago. In the car collision, only the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a fracture in his leg as per the preliminary inquiry.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heavy Saurashtra rains: Van swept away, man feared drowned
Jul 06, 2020 00:58 IST
Man killed as car rams into tree in Thane
Jul 06, 2020 00:54 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden fight for primacy on social media platforms
Jul 06, 2020 00:36 IST
Kanye West eyes US Presidency. Here’s why he may not be serious
Jul 06, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.