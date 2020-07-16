BEST bus crushes woman to death

Sections
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:38 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 25-year-old woman, who was going to work on a two-wheeler with her brother, died after their bike slipped on SV Road at Jogeshwari and she came under the wheels of a BEST bus on Tuesday morning. The driver of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, Chelladurai Koilpillai, 54, was arrested.

According to Oshiwara police, the incident took place at around 10.30am near 24 Karat Theatre in Jogeshwari. The deceased has been identified as Femine Shaikh. Her brother, Dilshad Mohammad Anish Shaikh, 18, has sustained minor injuries.

Dilshad in his statement said they were going towards Jogeshwari when a car suddenly applied brake in front of their bike, due to which he lost control and skidded on the road.

Sheikh was taken to Millat Hospital in Jogeshwari (West) where she was declared dead on arrival.



“We have registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and section 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) of the Motor Vehicles Act against the bus driver and have arrested him. The accused was later released on bail,” said Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station.

