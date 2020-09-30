Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / BEST employee arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Mumbai

BEST employee arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Mumbai

DN Nagar police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old BEST employee for allegedly sexually assaulting his tenant’s 16-year-old daughter. “The accused requested the girl to...

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 00:05 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

DN Nagar police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old BEST employee for allegedly sexually assaulting his tenant’s 16-year-old daughter. “The accused requested the girl to get him a glass of water and while she was giving him water, he molested her,” an officer said.

According to the police incident took place on September 27 at around 5pm when the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

The complainant in her statement said that the accused visited her house and knocked on the door, and when she opened the door and greeted him, he asked where her family members where. When she told him that she was alone, he asked her to get him a glass of water, said DN Nagar police officer.

“When she went into the kitchen to bring water, he entered the house. And then when she gave him the water, he pulled her towards her and molested her. She managed to escape from his clutches, and later informed her parents when they came back,” said a police officer from DN Nagar.

The parents then approached police and registered an offence under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (Punishment for sexual harassment) of protection of children from sexual offences act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Sep 29, 2020 21:44 IST
Foreign ministers of India, Bangladesh meet; review bilateral ties
Sep 29, 2020 23:13 IST
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Sep 30, 2020 00:00 IST
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Sep 29, 2020 23:49 IST

latest news

Man arrested with MD worth ₹14.40 lakh from Mumbai’s Goregaon area
Sep 30, 2020 00:18 IST
Satinder Singh is new Mohali SSP
Sep 30, 2020 00:18 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput had no dearth of funds, no question of Rhea Chakraborty financing his drugs: Her lawyer in Bombay high court
Sep 30, 2020 00:17 IST
How can drug supply to Rajput be proven if he is no more: Lawyer tells court in bail plea hearing
Sep 30, 2020 00:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.