BEST employee arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Mumbai

DN Nagar police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old BEST employee for allegedly sexually assaulting his tenant’s 16-year-old daughter. “The accused requested the girl to get him a glass of water and while she was giving him water, he molested her,” an officer said.

According to the police incident took place on September 27 at around 5pm when the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

The complainant in her statement said that the accused visited her house and knocked on the door, and when she opened the door and greeted him, he asked where her family members where. When she told him that she was alone, he asked her to get him a glass of water, said DN Nagar police officer.

“When she went into the kitchen to bring water, he entered the house. And then when she gave him the water, he pulled her towards her and molested her. She managed to escape from his clutches, and later informed her parents when they came back,” said a police officer from DN Nagar.

The parents then approached police and registered an offence under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (Punishment for sexual harassment) of protection of children from sexual offences act.