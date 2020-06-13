Sections
BEST employees have received no salary, claims union

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:42 IST

The Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BKKS), an umbrella body of BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) unions, on Saturday, claimed that many BEST employees have not received their May salaries.

“It is inhuman behaviour. Employees have received zero salaries, despite administration knowing that many employees are not able to travel due to the coronavirus lockdown. Who will be responsible if there is a reaction from the employees,” said Shashank Rao, president, BKKS.

The management in response has stated that the employees were paid fully till April and salary of those who did not turn up for work have been deducted.

“As offices resumed with 10% staff, employees were being called on shift basis. However, there were many employees who did not turn up, even after repeated messages from the administration. The management has paid salary till April without any deduction. Salary has been deducted of employees who were asked to report and have not turned up.” said a senior BEST official.



