Home / Mumbai News / BEST starts plying buses at full capacity in Mumbai

BEST starts plying buses at full capacity in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has started plying its buses at full capacity since Friday evening after receiving approval from the state government. The...

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:19 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has started plying its buses at full capacity since Friday evening after receiving approval from the state government. The BEST is the second-largest public transport system in Mumbai after suburban trains.

The Maharashtra government on Friday afternoon permitted the transport provider to operate buses at full passenger capacity, while still maintaining Covid-19 protocols, including passengers wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance.

The BEST administration has directed its bus conductors to maintain distance among passengers. However, passengers have stated that presently, no social distance is maintained on many routes, and it is difficult to do so during peak hours.

BEST started operating bus services in the city under the state government’s Mission Begin Again initiative since June 8.



Earlier, only 30 passengers were allowed to travel per bus – 25 seating and five standing.

The capacity of a single-decker bus is nearly 60 passengers with 40 seats and space for 20 to stand. A double-decker bus’ capacity is 90 passengers, and a midi bus’ capacity is nearly 40 passengers.

Nearly 4,000 BEST buses operate daily, with an average of 15 lakh passengers. The agency is also operating buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on its long-distance routes.

BEST had also started taking action against drivers and conductors of buses in which crowding is witnessed.

The BEST also announced that it would increase the number of buses on feeder routes. “As local train services are slowly resuming for the general public, long-distance passengers are likely to decrease. More buses will be operated on feeder routes,” said a senior BEST official.

