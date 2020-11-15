Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / BEST to buy 100 new upgraded double-decker buses for Mumbai

BEST to buy 100 new upgraded double-decker buses for Mumbai

The diesel-operated buses will be procured in 2021 and will be operated majorly on long-distance routes

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 22:48 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

BEST has floated tenders for procurement of these buses on November 11 which will open on December 7. (HT Photo)

The city is likely to get new double-decker buses by next year. In a major upgrade in its fleet, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to procure 100 upgraded double-decker buses equipped with advanced features that will make commute smoother and safer for passengers. BEST has floated tenders for procurement of these buses on November 11 which will open on December 7.

The new double decker buses will have capacity of around 70 passengers. They will be operated on automatic manual transmission and will be BS-VI compliant that aims at reducing pollution. The new fleet will have two-door entrances, rear door and front door, with pneumatic door closers and two staircases provided for smooth movement of passengers as against to one staircase in the double-decker buses at present.

Emergency exit doors on the back side of the buses will be equipped with closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The buses will also have electronic bus halt destination boards and inter-communication system that will help in communication between bus driver and conductors on both the decks, the officials said. The diesel-operated buses will be procured in 2021 and will be operated majorly on long-distance routes.

“The buses will be the upgraded version for the present double-decker buses. The design and features of the buses are finalised by keeping in mind safety and easy access for passengers. Two staircases and two entrances will help in smooth movement of passengers while boarding and alighting,” said a senior BEST official.

BEST double-decker buses were introduced in 1937 and gained popularity both among commuters and tourists in Mumbai. With an initial fleet of 141 in 1947-1948, it grew to 882 by 1993. At present, there are only 120 double-decker buses in a fleet of over 3,500 buses operating on seven routes in the city.

In 2018, BEST administration had planned to scrap them as they require twice the time for maintenance than a single-decker bus. However, the BEST committee had raised objections. The committee had assured that new double-decker buses will be procured as replacement of scrapped buses.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
Nov 15, 2020 22:30 IST
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 21:35 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Nov 15, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

BEST to buy 100 new upgraded double-decker buses for Mumbai
Nov 15, 2020 22:48 IST
Santa Claus brings Dead Sea to life with tree to spread Christmas cheer
Nov 15, 2020 22:47 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
Nov 15, 2020 22:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.