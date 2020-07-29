BEST to take action against driver, conductor of crowded buses

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to take action against the driver and conductor of any bus in which crowding of passengers is witnessed.

A BEST bus operating between Gorai bus depot towards Santacruz on Tuesday morning was crowded with no social distancing practiced. It was brought to the notice of the BEST administration through social media.

A user tweeted about the incident, “Dedicated to @mumbaitraffic@MumbaiPolice @hmo_maharashtra @myBESTBus. If 2 family members travel on bike @mtptraffic stops them and fine a penalty 1 thought came in mind -

Does #coronainmaharashtra spreads by gathering of 2 and In more crowds the virus becomes inactive??” tweeted @Kiran31526433.

The BEST in reply stated, “Noted and forwarded to Santacruz depot manager for needful action.”

BEST started operating bus services in the city on 82 routes from June 8 under the state government’s Mission Begin Again. Under the new guidelines, only buses are allowed to ply a maximum of 25 seating and five standing passengers.

A senior BEST official stated that action against the driver and conductor will be taken as they have been instructed to only allow 30 passengers on the bus and to maintain adequate social distancing.

“Disciplinary action or a warning will be issued by the depot manager. It is crucial as the drivers and conductors, in particular, are asked to maintain strict social distancing and allow only 30 passengers on the buses.” said a senior BEST official.

However, BEST officials have pointed out that it is difficult to prevent commuters from boarding crowded buses. They have claimed that despite drivers and conductors asking passengers not to board, passengers get onto the buses while they are moving or at signals.

“We have received complaints from drivers and conductors and have noticed that passengers board buses while the vehicles are moving or stopping at signals. Despite seeing the buses full, people try to board. We request passengers to not board full buses, and to maintain social distancing inside the buses,” added the BEST official.

Campaign started to protect BEST employees’ right to life

The BEST Workers Joint Action Committee has started an online campaign to protect the fundamental right to life and other rights of BEST employees while providing essential services. The petition states that more than 1,350 employees have tested positive for Covid-19. It has demanded that a temporary Covid hospital should be set up for employees. Other demands include providing immediate compensation of ₹50 lakh to kin of employees who succumb to Covid-19 and cancellation of action taken against employees for non-attendance during the lockdown.