Home / Mumbai News / Beware of scamsters offering Mhada flats, homebuyers warned

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:35 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has cautioned homebuyers not to fall prey to fraudsters falsely advertising low-cost Mhada houses at Dadar and duping people of money.

The racket came to light when some homebuyers approached Mhada claiming officials were calling them asking them to apply for subsidised flats.

The fraudsters have also published advertisements on some housing portals. They are asking buyers to deposit money through online modes, such as Paytm, to take part in the lottery.

According to Vaishali Gadpale, chief public relations officer of Mhada, people should not fall prey to such mechanisms. “We don’t have any project in Dadar. In addition, our officials do not call people to take part in lottery. We don’t want people to lose their hard-earned money to these cheaters,” said Gadpale.



Mhada vigilance department has taken over the case and have started their investigation.

The accused are allegedly advertising 1 room kitchen, 1 bedroom hall kitchen (BHK) and 2 BHK flats and started an account named ‘Corporate central collective hub, MHADA’ to fool victims while depositing money.

One of the homebuyers, who received such call, said he was told that it was a life-time opportunity and that he had to first deposit ₹3,500 as initial payment to take part in the lottery. However, when he asked for the eligibility criteria, he was told everything would be taken care of and the details would be shared after he deposited the money. He got suspicious and approached Mhada.

