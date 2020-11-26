Sections
Bharat Bandh: Mumbai unaffected; protests in some parts of Maharashtra

Protests were held by workers in several parts of the state, with a 23-point demand charter, that includes social security for workers, a national policy for vendors, strengthening the public distribution system, withdrawal of the Central government’s proposed electricity bill and repealing the anti-farmer laws

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Mumbai largely remained unaffected even as crores of workers supported a nationwide strike called by many organisations protesting against various policies of the BJP-led Central government. Transport and banking services continued smoothly, even as protests were held in some parts of Maharashtra.

Vishawas Utagi, convenor of the Jan Andolanachi Sangharsh Samiti (JASS), which spearheaded the strike in Maharashtra, said that protests were held by workers in several parts of the state, with a 23-point demand charter, that includes social security for workers, a national policy for vendors, strengthening the public distribution system, withdrawal of the Central government’s proposed electricity bill and repealing the anti-farmer laws.

Other organisations in the movement included the All India Kisa Sangharsh Samiti, Kamgar Sanghatana Sanyukt Kriti Samiti and Swaraj Abhiyan.

Utagi said, “The need of the hour is to formulate policies to support workers at various levels and strengthen the economy.”

Milind Sardeshmukh, working president of the state employee’s union, said that the state government employees also supported the movement. “However, owing to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, we asked all employees in the essential departments to continue their work,” he said.

