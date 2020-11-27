Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA court raps jail administration for no report on activist Dr Anand Teltumbde

Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA court raps jail administration for no report on activist Dr Anand Teltumbde

On August 28, Teltumbde had moved an application for home food and raised concerns about his health

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:31 IST

By Charul Shah,

The court had directed the superintendent of Taloja Jail to submit a report and take Teltumbde for a medical check-up. (HT FILE)

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday pulled up prison authorities for not sending a report on the application for home food filed by activist Dr Anand Teltumbde. The court has directed the commissioner of police concerned to take necessary action and asked the prison authority to submit its report at the next hearing, scheduled in December.

“In number of matters, this court has observed that whenever a report is called either from superintendent of Taloja central prison or Mumbai central prison they do not bother to submit timely reports, resultantly it compels the court to keep such application pending for want of reports from the prison authorities. Hence the superintendent of Taloja central prison and Mumbai central prison are directed to submit the reports on fixed dates, else this court will be constrained to initiate action for not following the orders of the court,” said the court on Thursday.

On August 28, Teltumbde had moved an application for home food and raised concerns about his health. The court had directed the superintendent of Taloja Jail to submit a report and take Teltumbde for a medical check-up. The prison authorities were to submit a reply by September 4, but are yet to submit their report. Teltumbde is among those arrested as part of the NIA’s probe into the violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Nov 26, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Bird that lived 68 million years ago shed light on avian diversity
Nov 27, 2020 01:17 IST
Ethiopia PM orders final offensive against dissident Tigray leaders
Nov 27, 2020 01:14 IST
Trump rants about polls, pardons Flynn
Nov 27, 2020 01:13 IST
Culled mink resurface after burial in Denmark
Nov 27, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.