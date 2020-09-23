Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 33

After carrying out rescue operations for over 30 hours, the NDRF along with other teams used machinery from both sides of the site to clear large portions of debris on the first floor of the building. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

The death toll due to a building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi city climbed to 33 on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Jilani building had 48 flats in total out of which 24 collapsed.

The owner of the building Sayyed Ahmed Jilani has been booked for culpable homicide and negligence causing hurt and is still absconding.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday and teams from the National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and police reached the spot quickly.

After carrying out rescue operations for over 30 hours, the NDRF along with other teams used machinery from both sides of the site to clear large portions of debris on the first floor of the building. The teams managed to pull out nine alive from the debris since Monday. The rescue operations are still underway.

Ashish Kumar, deputy commandant, NDRF said,”Relatives at the spot are claiming there are 8-10 people still trapped inside. We are searching accordingly. The ongoing rain is affecting the operations as we are trying to enter deep into the rubbles and pull out those trapped in the first floor and ground floor of the building.”

Meanwhile, 40 families living in three neighbouring buildings were evacuated by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC). The civic body also disconnected the power and water supply to these buildings.