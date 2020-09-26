Bhiwandi police arrest AIMIM leader for extortion

The Thane Crime Branch Unit 1 have arrested Bhiwandi AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) leader, Khalid Guddu, 47, from Bhiwandi, for allegedly extorting a businessman at gun point for ₹1.25 lakh. Three of his accomplices, too, have been arrested in the case.

Police laid a trap and nabbed the accused red-handed. Bhiwandi city police have registered an extortion case against Guddu.

According to Thane crime branch officials, the Bhiwandi-based builder is a resident of Bhiwandi. Guddu was allegedly demanding ransom to avoid any problems in his new construction projects going on in Bhiwandi.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the victim in September 2019 for money for upcoming Assembly elections but he later released the victim. Guddu had allegedly taken more than Rs20 lakh from the victim.

Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, R Shinde said, “According to a complaint, we laid a trap outside Guddu’s house. We arrested Guddu red-handed while accepting ₹1.25 lakh. A case is being registered at Bhiwandi City Police Station for extortion and abduction among other sections. Further investigation is going on. On Friday, he was produced in the court.”

There are a total of 23 cases registered against Guddu under various police stations including cheating, forgery, attempt to murder and kidnapping amongst others. The accused Guddu was earlier a corporator and was contesting the state election from Bhiwandi (W) constituency but lost.

AIMIM, general secretary, advocate Amol Kamble said, “This is completely a political trap as 2022 corporator elections are ahead. In CCTV footage, it has clearly shown that complainant himself went to the Budrunisa bunglow in Bhiwandi. He can see speaking to Guddu’s other team members as this complainant had some issue and they wanted to solve it. This is completely fake case.”