Bidding adieu to Ganpati: 35,000 cops deployed in Mumbai

Over 35,000 police personnel will be on duty today as part of Mumbai Police’s bandobast for Anant Chaturthi, the last day of Ganeshotsav. A general high alert has been sounded across the city and the police have appealed to citizens to only go to visarjan points if it’s absolutely necessary.

A total of 16 roads will be closed in south Mumbai, six roads will be closed at Central suburbs, 20 roads will be closed at eastern suburbs, and 12 roads will be closed at western suburbs of Mumbai, during Ganesh visarjan.

Important roads which will remain closed for traffic are Bharatmata Junction to Bawla compound on Dr BA Road, Chinchpokli bridge to Shravan Yashvant Chowk and Kalachauki on Dr SS Road, Parel TT to GD Ambedkar Road, Ranade Road, Shivaji Park Path number 3 and 4, Keluskar Marg, NC Kelkar Marg and MB Raut Marg.

Citizens have been asked to perform rituals, like aartis, at home rather than at visarjan spots to prevent crowding. “Citizens shall not come out and crowd the street unnecessarily amid the pandemic,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) N Ambika.

According to Mumbai Police, staff members from all 94 police stations have been assigned duties from Monday midnight onward. Nearly 1,500 from special units and side branches – such as crime branch, local arms police, economic offences wing and special branch, among others – will help local police stations maintain law and order. “Policemen in plain clothes would be deployed at places which witness big crowds, to keep a check on molesters,” said DCP Ambika.

A statement issued by Mumbai Police on Monday said, “The CCTV network of over 5,000 cameras would be used to monitor people’s movement on streets leading to chowpatties for Ganesh idols’ immersions. The police have also roped in additional troops of state reserve police force, riot control force and rapid action force, quick response teams (QRTs), bomb detection disposal squads and home guards for the bandobast.”

Mountain cops on horses will patrol areas on the sea front to ensure people do not gather in large number. Drone cameras may be used at the major chowpatties such as Girgaon and Juhu.

The city police will also deploy divers and arrange for boats in coordination with the Coast Guard and the Indian Navy at visarjan spots.