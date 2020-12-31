Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Bike-sharing services to be extended to 3 more Mumbai Metro stations

Bike-sharing services to be extended to 3 more Mumbai Metro stations

A public bike-sharing service that was started at the Jagruti Nagar Metro station will now be extended to three other stations

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:58 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Rental bicycles were introduced at Jagruti Nagar Metro station in February 2020 to improve last-mile connectivity. Commuters can rent a bike for ₹2/hour or get weekly and monthly passes for ₹280 and ₹900 respectively. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Mumbaikars may soon get to peddle their way through more Metro stations along the Mumbai Metro-1 corridor (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar). A public bike-sharing service that was started at the Jagruti Nagar Metro station will now be extended to three other stations.

According to a letter issued by the K/West ward (includes Andheri) on December 16, 2020, MyByk (which initiated the services in Jagruti Nagar) can also start services in Azad Nagar, DN Nagar and Versova Metro stations complying to various conditions, which include approvals from the traffic police also.

Read more: Mumbai’s infra dream takes a drastic hit in 2020

Arjit Soni, founder of MyByk said, “We are awaiting approvals from the police, post which we are looking at starting operations from January 15, 2021.” Soni said that each station will have 20 cycles at first. “The numbers will be increased as per demand, in future,” Soni added.



Rental bicycles were introduced at Jagruti Nagar Metro station in February 2020 to improve last-mile connectivity. Commuters can rent a bike for ₹2/hour or get weekly and monthly passes for ₹280 and ₹900 respectively. The bikes can be taken home and parked at the Metro stations. The services were discontinued owing to the pandemic and re-started in November recently.

Read more: Mumbai: Bike-sharing facility suspended during lockdown resumes service again

MyByk won a mobility challenge launched by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and other agencies including Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) in 2019.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
by Jayashree Nandi and Anisha Dutta
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
by Rezaul H Laskar
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
by Zia Haq
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

16 dead in blast in Yemen’s Aden airport, 60 injured
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Zomato’s 2020 rewind: From man who placed 1,380 orders to most ordered dish
by Sanya Budhiraja
Chinese court jails 10 Hong Kong democracy activists for up to three years
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
14 more cases of new Covid-19 strain in India; 4 in Delhi
by HT Correspondents
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.