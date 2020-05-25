Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Biker arrested for crashing into constable on duty at BKC

Biker arrested for crashing into constable on duty at BKC

A 26-year-old man was arrested for crashing his bike into a 30-year-old woman police constable at Bandra Kurla complex on Sunday evening. The constable Swati Todkar was on duty at a checkpoint near...

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 26-year-old man was arrested for crashing his bike into a 30-year-old woman police constable at Bandra Kurla complex on Sunday evening. The constable Swati Todkar was on duty at a checkpoint near MTNL junction at BKC when she signalled and asked the motorist Mubin Ismail Shaikh to stop.

Anand Muley, senior police inspector from BKC police station said, “Instead of slowing down and stopping, Mubin accelerated his vehicle and rammed into the constable, before escaping from the check post.”

The constable suffered injuries to her head, left hand and knee, added Muley. Mubin was caught after another constable Satish Mahale chased the motorcyclist and nabbed him near Bharatnagar. Mubin was arrested and booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act.

