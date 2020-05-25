Biker injured after bus knocks him down on WEH

Sections
Updated: May 25, 2020 18:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 27-year-old biker suffered serious injuries after a mini bus knocked him down on the western express highway (WEH), near Andheri (East), on Sunday evening. The motorcyclist, Suresh Natarajan is being treated for his injuries at VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz.

He was on his way to Jogeshwari to deliver money to a relative who in urgent need when the accident happened, said Suresh’s brother Surendra. He claimed that the bus was speeding and the driver changed the lane suddenly, knocking his brother down.

The incident happened a few metres away from police check post. The policemen helped Suresh with first aid before shifting him to the hospital. The bus driver Sureshkumar Yadav, 35, was arrested at the spot and has been nooked under sections 279 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code.

