Birthday surprise for 16-year-old Covid patient in Kalyan

Thakurli resident Sagar Kaushal was not really keen on celebrating his birthday on turning 16 as he is in quarantine after testing positive two weeks ago for Covid-19. Being in isolation meant he cannot celebrate with his friends and relatives.

However, Kaushal received a huge surprise from his relatives and friends who stood below his building, sang a birthday song for him and held placards wishing him while others looked on.

Kaushal, his 43-year-old mother and sister tested positive two weeks ago and are in home quarantine. His relatives used to keep food at his doorstep daily for the family. His father, however, was not infected.

Rita Kaushal, his mother and a teacher, said, “Tears rolled out of my eyes when I saw my sister, other family members and friends with placards mentioning happy birthday for my son. They also sent a cake for him. All these days, we were depressed, locked in the house but the surprise brought cheer to us.”

Kaushal had high fever for a few days after his mother tested positive. “My children used to see me suffer from fever. They could not come close to me as I had isolated myself in one room. My husband used to take care of me all the time. We had decided to not celebrate the birthday this time,” she added.

On Thursday, Sagar’s aunt Kiran Mestry, 50, along with other family members and friends reached his building with huge placards carrying the message “Happy birthday Sagar.” They wore birthday caps and sang birthday songs for him. Other residents from his building also peeped out of the balcony and joined in singing.

“We made him cut the cake at the balcony where we could see him smile. The family was going through a lot since the last 14 days as they isolated themselves. So, we decided to make them happy for a moment. We planned to give him a surprise,” said Mestry.