Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Birthday surprise for 16-year-old Covid patient in Kalyan

Birthday surprise for 16-year-old Covid patient in Kalyan

Thakurli resident Sagar Kaushal was not really keen on celebrating his birthday on turning 16 as he is in quarantine after testing positive two weeks ago for Covid-19. Being in...

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 01:12 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Thakurli resident Sagar Kaushal was not really keen on celebrating his birthday on turning 16 as he is in quarantine after testing positive two weeks ago for Covid-19. Being in isolation meant he cannot celebrate with his friends and relatives.

However, Kaushal received a huge surprise from his relatives and friends who stood below his building, sang a birthday song for him and held placards wishing him while others looked on.

Kaushal, his 43-year-old mother and sister tested positive two weeks ago and are in home quarantine. His relatives used to keep food at his doorstep daily for the family. His father, however, was not infected.

Rita Kaushal, his mother and a teacher, said, “Tears rolled out of my eyes when I saw my sister, other family members and friends with placards mentioning happy birthday for my son. They also sent a cake for him. All these days, we were depressed, locked in the house but the surprise brought cheer to us.”



Kaushal had high fever for a few days after his mother tested positive. “My children used to see me suffer from fever. They could not come close to me as I had isolated myself in one room. My husband used to take care of me all the time. We had decided to not celebrate the birthday this time,” she added.

On Thursday, Sagar’s aunt Kiran Mestry, 50, along with other family members and friends reached his building with huge placards carrying the message “Happy birthday Sagar.” They wore birthday caps and sang birthday songs for him. Other residents from his building also peeped out of the balcony and joined in singing.

“We made him cut the cake at the balcony where we could see him smile. The family was going through a lot since the last 14 days as they isolated themselves. So, we decided to make them happy for a moment. We planned to give him a surprise,” said Mestry.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AFSPA exceeded in three Jammu and Kashmir killings: Army
Sep 19, 2020 00:08 IST
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Sep 18, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Won’t increase taxes to compensate for loss of revenue’: Sitharaman
Sep 19, 2020 00:19 IST
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Sep 18, 2020 21:17 IST

latest news

Hand chopped off in Panipat: UP man joins SIT investigation
Sep 19, 2020 01:29 IST
Rights of allottees not subservient to banks: HARERA
Sep 19, 2020 01:28 IST
HC seeks action-taken report on panchayat land encroachers in Haryana
Sep 19, 2020 01:25 IST
Farmers’ protest running out of steam but pressure on JJP to take acid test
Sep 19, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.