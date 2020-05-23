Bizman orders 1 lakh N95 masks online, gets duped of ₹2.93 lakh

Sections
Updated: May 23, 2020 19:48 IST

By Jayprakash S Naidu,

A 35-year-old businessman was duped of ₹2.93 lakh by cyber fraudsters after he placed an order for around 1 lakh N95 masks online. The Borivli resident had placed the orders after seeing an advertisement on a popular social media platform.

According to MHB Colony police in Borivli, the incident took place on May 9, but the complainant approached the police on May 21, following which a first information report (FIIR) was filed for cheating and impersonation.

According to the businessman’s complaint, he came across the advertisement on social media and called on the number mentioned on it. The cyber fraudster informed the businessman that he owned a mask-manufacturing company in Raigad.

The complainant then said he wanted to buy around 2 lakh N95 masks, but the fraudster said he could only make a provision of around 1 lakh masks. He also told the complainant that if the latter did not place the order immediately, he would sell them to another buyer. The complainant then placed an order for 1 lakh masks worth ₹1.65 crore, but agreed to pay the money only in person. The fraudster told the complainant that owing to the lockdown it would not be possible for him to meet the latter and promised to deliver the masks on truck to Borivli. The fraudster also sent him a video of a truck containing the masks, as evidence. The complainant then paid him ₹2.93 lakh as advance and said he would make the rest of the payment in instalments till May 12.



Despite receiving the advance, the fraudster kept delaying the order. The fraudster then cancelled the deal and promised to return the complainant’s advance payment.

When the complainant did not receive the money after some days, he threatened to lodge a police complaint. The fraudster did not return the payment despite the complainant’s threat, following which the latter filed a complaint.

Earlier this month, another city businessman was duped of ₹12.29 lakh when he tried to buy N95 masks and protective personal equipment (PPE) kits online.

