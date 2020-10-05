Sections
BJP holds protest over poor condition of roads in Diva

More than 200 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of Diva and Thane, including Thane BJP president Niranjan Davkhare, took to the streets on Sunday to protest the poor condition...

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:05 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

More than 200 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of Diva and Thane, including Thane BJP president Niranjan Davkhare, took to the streets on Sunday to protest the poor condition of roads in Diva.

The protest started at 10am in different areas of Diva and headed towards Diva turning point. Protesters were carrying sign boards and shouting slogans against the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Shiv Sena, which is n power in TMC, for the bad condition of roads.

Rohidas Munde, a BJP member, said, “The Shiv Sena gave us assurance that there would be development in Diva, but nothing that happened so far. Diva has always been treated like a step-child. We are a range of issues, from water problem to lack of basic road facilities. TMC has sanctioned certain amount for road repair works in Diva, but it’s still on the paper.”

TMC deputy commissioner Sandip Malvi said, “Our team has been busy in dealing with the pandemic situation. We are looking into the road issues of Diva.”

